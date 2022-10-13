Delhi govt raises minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled workers

New Delhi The Delhi government on Wednesday announced an increase in the minimum wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the Capital, citing inflation.

The government said that effective October 1 this year, the monthly wage for unskilled workers has been increased from ₹16,506 to ₹16,792; for semi-skilled workers from ₹18,187 to ₹18,499; and for skilled workers from ₹ 20,019 to ₹ 20,357.

“Delhi government now pays the highest minimum wages to labour classes across India. The increase will give respite to the labour class, which is suffering from adverse impact of inflation. On chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directions, the government has increased the dearness allowance of labourers,” said a government spokesperson.

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and clerical cadre of employees have also been revised. The monthly wage for non-matriculated employees has been increased from ₹18,187 to ₹18,499, and for matriculate employees from ₹20,019 to ₹20,357. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wage has been hiked from ₹21,756 to ₹22,146.

“Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the dearness allowance every six months to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from inflation,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Rajesh Kumar, general secretary of the Indian Federation of Trade Union (IFTU), said that while the government had increased the minimum wage for those working in Delhi, wages are still the bare minimum.

“Because of inflation, the nominal wage increase is not going to make much of a difference. Also, it is a fact that only a few companies follow the minimum wages as prescribed by government. The situation after the pandemic is such that people are ready to work even at a lower salary and they won’t complaint or report as long as they are getting paid. The implementation (of the minimum wage) is important. All the labour inspectors in each department have to ensure that companies are following the law and paying the workers as per the law,” Kumar said.

