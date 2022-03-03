Delhi govt reaches out to families of those stuck in Ukraine

The Delhi government on Wednesday formed teams to contact and visit the families of those stuck in Ukraine, where a war is currently raging following the invasion by Russia on February 24.

Based on data from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and a few distress calls received by the Delhi government, the government on Wednesday said a total of 878 Delhi residents, most of whom were students, were stuck in Ukraine. Of the 878, 215 have returned home under the ongoing Operation Ganga, while the others are on their way back , senior government officials handling the matter said, without wanting to be named.

According to a report by the Delhi government, until 11pm Wednesday, of the 878 Delhi residents, various district administrations could establish telephonic contact with 610 families, while 593 families were paid a visit by senior government officials during the day.

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said conveyance will be provided to residents arriving from Ukraine at the Hindon Airforce Base or the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Delhi residents among Indian evacuees from Ukraine will be brought to Hindon Airforce Base or Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi government will ensure their travel from the airport to homes. Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is standing with the family members (of evacuees) in every way,” he said.

On Wednesday, the revenue department formed teams to go and meet families of students who are still stuck in Ukraine. Another set of teams is reaching out to those who have already returned to Delhi. Teams of teachers and other staff have also been deployed at the airport for the immediate help of evacuees.

“District magistrates (DMs) and additional district magistrates (ADMs) are personally visiting as many affected families as they can. These are tough times, so they are ensuring every possible help and are putting families in touch with higher authorities engaged in the evacuation operations,” said a senior revenue official, on condition of anonymity.

“DM (central district) Akriti Sagar visited the house of Md. Ali and Madhia, siblings studying in Ukraine. She interacted with their family, appraised them about the ongoing government efforts for evacuation and shared helpline numbers for any assistance. The two children are currently at the Slovakia border and are safe,” the central district said in a statement on Wednesday.

India began evacuating around 14,000 of her citizens stranded in Ukraine on February 26 following the Russian invasion on February 24.The evacuation of some 4,000 Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine became a priority of the Modi government following the death of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar from Karnataka on Tuesday.

