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Delhi govt schools to get textbooks by April 20: Education minister

Delhi govt schools to get textbooks by April 20: Education minister

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Government schools in Delhi will receive textbooks by April 20, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday, amid concern over delays in distribution at the start of the academic session.

Delhi govt schools to get textbooks by April 20: Education minister

Sood told PTI that the supply of books saw a slight delay due to a tendering process adopted for printing, which helps reduce costs by 20 to 30 per cent for the Directorate of Education and allows better utilisation of resources.

The textbooks are being printed in improved quality, and distribution has already begun for primary classes in MCD schools, with all institutions expected to receive them by April 20, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed private unaided recognised schools not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors, reiterating that families must have the freedom to choose where to buy these items.

The DoE said the directive follows complaints that some schools were forcing parents to buy educational materials from designated shops, in violation of provisions under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules , 1973, and the Right to Education Rules, 2011. It asked schools to provide clear, class-wise lists of prescribed items and ensure multiple purchasing options in the open market.

He urged authorities to intervene, stressing the impact on students' education and future.

The DoE said the move is aimed at preventing commercial exploitation, promoting fair competition and safeguarding the interests of students and their families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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