New Delhi, Government schools in Delhi will receive textbooks by April 20, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday, amid concern over delays in distribution at the start of the academic session.

Delhi govt schools to get textbooks by April 20: Education minister

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Sood told PTI that the supply of books saw a slight delay due to a tendering process adopted for printing, which helps reduce costs by 20 to 30 per cent for the Directorate of Education and allows better utilisation of resources.

The textbooks are being printed in improved quality, and distribution has already begun for primary classes in MCD schools, with all institutions expected to receive them by April 20, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed private unaided recognised schools not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials or uniforms from specific vendors, reiterating that families must have the freedom to choose where to buy these items.

The DoE said the directive follows complaints that some schools were forcing parents to buy educational materials from designated shops, in violation of provisions under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules , 1973, and the Right to Education Rules, 2011. It asked schools to provide clear, class-wise lists of prescribed items and ensure multiple purchasing options in the open market.

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{{^usCountry}} In its order, it also said complaints had indicated that in some schools, students were compelled to allegedly purchase items such as books, notebooks, uniforms, bags and accessories like belts and ties from particular vendors, often at higher prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its order, it also said complaints had indicated that in some schools, students were compelled to allegedly purchase items such as books, notebooks, uniforms, bags and accessories like belts and ties from particular vendors, often at higher prices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It added that schools must ensure that prescribed books align with official curriculum and examination guidelines and follow directions issued by boards such as CBSE, ICSE and state education authorities. Schools have also been asked to upload detailed lists of books and materials on their websites in a transparent manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that schools must ensure that prescribed books align with official curriculum and examination guidelines and follow directions issued by boards such as CBSE, ICSE and state education authorities. Schools have also been asked to upload detailed lists of books and materials on their websites in a transparent manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Activist and lawyer Ashok Agarwal had also flagged concerns over delays in government schools, writing to the chief minister that students are yet to receive textbooks even a week after the new academic session began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Activist and lawyer Ashok Agarwal had also flagged concerns over delays in government schools, writing to the chief minister that students are yet to receive textbooks even a week after the new academic session began. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged authorities to intervene, stressing the impact on students' education and future.

The DoE said the move is aimed at preventing commercial exploitation, promoting fair competition and safeguarding the interests of students and their families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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