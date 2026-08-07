Delhi govt set to bring private universities bill next week

New Delhi: The Delhi government is working to formulate the Delhi Private Universities Bill for creating a regulatory framework to establish and operate private universities in the national capital, officials said on Thursday, adding that the Bill is likely to be introduced in the Delhi Assembly next week.

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The Assembly’s Monsoon session is commencing on Friday (August 7), and will last till August 11.

According to officials, the draft Bill was recently discussed in the cabinet.

The proposed legislation is expected to pave the way for private higher education institutions while laying down norms for governance, academic standards, financial accountability and quality assurance, an official said, requesting anonymity.

The government has also consulted the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) about the legislation, the official added.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday that the government is working on the Bill to ensure that students get access to world-class higher education. “Private universities have grown in the border towns of Delhi and students from the city are also studying there. To ensure that students have adequate opportunities here, we are bringing this bill,” he told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the Bill seeks to encourage investment in higher education and expand educational opportunities for students by allowing reputed institutions to establish private universities in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the Bill seeks to encourage investment in higher education and expand educational opportunities for students by allowing reputed institutions to establish private universities in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, it is expected to include safeguards to ensure transparency in admissions, fee structures, faculty recruitment and institutional administration, they added.

Officials said the legislation has been drafted in line with the broader objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages greater participation of both public and private players in higher education while maintaining academic excellence and accountability.

The draft of the bill has been circulated among departments for their comments. Following this, the draft will be presented before the Cabinet for approval.

The Bill is expected to prescribe eligibility criteria for sponsoring bodies, minimum infrastructure requirements, endowment funds and land requirements for private universities, said another official.

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The move comes as Delhi seeks to strengthen its position as a hub for higher education amid growing demand for quality institutions and specialised courses. Delhi doesn’t have any private universities currently.