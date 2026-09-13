Delhi govt set to revamp 5.5km dry section of Munak canal

New Delhi: Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department is set to begin work on rejuvenating the dry stretch of Munak canal between downstream side of Outer Ring Road and Inderlok metro station, officials said.

The cost for revamp of 5.5-km of the canal is estimated at ₹42.03 crore . (HT Archive)

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The cost for revamp of 5.5-km of the canal is estimated at ₹42.03 crore and the work will focus on securing the canal corridor, improving its surroundings and creating basic public-use infrastructure along the stretch, the officials added.

The canal remains dry on this portion due to diversion of raw water towards Haiderpur water treatment plant.

Officials said bids for the project have been invited.

An I&FC official said the project is intended to transform the canal corridor while ensuring that the area is secured and made more accessible. “The work will cover the boundary, pathways, public amenities, landscaping and electrical and water-related works required to improve the entire stretch,” the official said.

As part of the project, the existing brick boundary wall along the canal will be replaced with a new RCC boundary wall. Precast panels will be incorporated into the new boundary, while chain-link fencing will be installed above the wall along about 5.5km on both sides of the canal.

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{{^usCountry}} The work will also include construction of toilet blocks and pathways using interlocking tiles. The department plans to develop areas along the canal for public use by installing benches and other basic amenities. Besides, plantation and beautification-related works are also planned to improve the appearance of the corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work will also include construction of toilet blocks and pathways using interlocking tiles. The department plans to develop areas along the canal for public use by installing benches and other basic amenities. Besides, plantation and beautification-related works are also planned to improve the appearance of the corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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The project will also include electrical and water infrastructure, such as a borewell along with pumping and associated water-supply arrangements. A floating fountain is also planned on the stretch, along with electrical installations for lighting and other operations.

“The project will include construction of drainage and water-supply infrastructure around the public-use areas. The works include laying water-supply lines, providing connections and installing a storage arrangement. Civil works will also be undertaken for structures required to support the water and sanitation facilities,” the official said.

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The Delhi government’s broader Munak canal rejuvenation plan includes a new Chhath ghat, service roads on both banks, a new elevated road and beautification works. The government has estimated the Chhath ghat and canal rejuvenation component at about ₹37.61 crore, while service roads on the two banks were planned at about ₹6.9 crore each. A double-lane bridge upstream of the Singalpur bridge has also been proposed, along with boundary walls, plantation and beautification between the Outer Ring Road and Inderlok metro station. The proposed 20-km elevated corridor along the Munak Canal will be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India to be constructed at an approximate cost of about ₹4,700 crore.

Built between 2003 and 2012 as part of the Western Yamuna Canal system, Munak canal carries over 1,000 cusecs of Yamuna water daily to Delhi via two offshoots -- the Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB). The canal starts from the Munak regulator in Haryana’s Karnal, and flows south via Khubru and Mandora barrages before ending in Delhi near Haiderpur. The initial memorandum of understanding between Haryana and Delhi was signed in 1996, but political disputes delayed concreting the canal’s lining until 2012.

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As per the latest agreement between the two states, Delhi government has said it will not pursue the plan to take over maintenance of Munak canal from Haryana, after both governments agreed that Haryana will continue maintaining the canal. A new pipeline will be built by Haryana to reduce water losses that will be paid for by the Delhi government.