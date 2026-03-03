Delhi govt tells city bodies to share citizen databases for data platform

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked its departments and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to share their citizen databases with the Information Technology Department. This is part of the initiative to create a “Delhi Unified Citizen Data Platform”, which will serve as a centralised database for all welfare schemes, senior government officials said. Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Government officials said that the common database will serve as a digital platform for tracking and monitoring the benefits under various welfare schemes.

“The ‘golden records’ will help identify eligible beneficiaries and prevent duplication and frauds,” the communication to the departments, a copy of which has been seen by HT, added.

The project is still in initial stages and a dedicated legal authority would be required to oversee a proposed Unified Data Hub (UDH), officials said, adding that a consultant will be hired to frame the modalities, including safeguards and governance mechanisms.

A government official said that the IT department is the nodal agency for development of the UDH project and several meetings have been held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary in this regard.

“There are several welfare schemes, rebates, projects like pink card and free LPG cylinder which are being provided to citizens while many are in planning stage. With a common database, it would be easier to identify the potential beneficiaries. It will become a key resource in planning,” official added.

According to the communication, the platform will be designed to create a single ‘golden records’ database of the citizens and serve as a common platform for delivering, tracking and monitoring benefits under various government schemes.

“The platform will also ensure faster delivery of benefits and curb frauds,” it added.

The communication further said that the platform will also be useful for citizens. “The platform will offer a smooth and paperless experience through single sign-in, automatic enrolment based on eligibility, fewer document requirements and easy access to information and status tracking of multiple schemes.”

“The chief secretary has asked all departments to ensure that their databases are up to date and provide the details to IT department for creation of UDH.....once created, it should be a single stack that will be operated by various departments to avoid inconsistencies,” the communication added.

HT had earlier reported on February 13 that the government is planning to set up a dedicated legal authority to oversee the data hub. The IT department is working on the framework and has studied similar models in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, where statutory authorities govern such platforms, they added.

The proposal to create the authority will be placed before the Cabinet for approval and subsequently before the Delhi Assembly.