Delhi govt to deploy guards at flats for urban poor

New Delhi: Over three months after a building collapsed in outer Delhi’s Bawana, allegedly due to theft of iron rods supporting the structure, the Delhi government has decided to deploy over 200 security guards, including 57 armed ones, at various empty clusters of flats developed for urban poor in different parts of the city to keep them safe from thieves.

On February 11, four people, including a nine-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, were killed and at least two women were injured after a four-storeyed building in a vacant housing complex in Bawana collapsed. Senior Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (DSIIDC) officials said that the building in Bawana collapsed as its structure became weak due to the theft of iron rods from various floors, including load-bearing pillars. A subsequent inquiry revealed that many buildings have been similarly damaged by miscreants.

“Now we are going to deploy security personnel, including armed guards, at the sites to ensure there is no theft and the damages to the buildings are not done,” said a DSIIDC official.

Over 31,000 flats were constructed by Delhi government under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in the past few years and a majority of them are lying vacant. The flats are located in Bawana (1,184), Narela (1,412), Bhorgarh (1,272), Ghoga (3,680), Baprola (2,864), Bawana Sector-05 (704), Pooth Khurd Phase-1 (3,840), Pooth Khurd Phase-2 (4,560), Pooth Khurd Phase-3 (6,300) and Tikri Kalan (5,740).

A majority of these flats are lying vacant. While the Delhi government initiated the allotment process to 9,000-plus slum residents, it was put on hold after the Centre’s Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme was announced in 2020.

According to tender documents, 150 regular guards and 57 armed guards will be deployed at these locations on a 24x7 basis to protect various flats. “We have invited bids for appointing a security agency. By the end of the month the deployment of security personnel is likely to be made,” said the official.

According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22 report, DSIIDC has sanctioned the construction of 34,260 flats in various parts of the city for the urban poor since 2007. Of this, close to 17,660 flats at five locations, namely Bawana, Ghogha-Baprola, Baprola Phase-II, Bawana, and Pooth Khurd Phase-I, were completed between 2010 and 2016, and have been lying vacant since then, said a senior DSIIDC official.

