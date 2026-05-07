...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt to explore AI-based solutions for pollution control

Delhi government plans to use AI for air pollution management, signing an MoU with IIT Kanpur's AIRAWAT Foundation to enhance air quality monitoring.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
Advertisement

The Delhi government is planning to explore the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) based technologies for monitoring, analysing, and managing air pollution in the Capital, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the initiative, Sirsa said that Delhi needs technology-backed solutions to deal with air pollution. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Officials said the government is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the AIRAWAT Research Foundation (ARF), associated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur by next week.

The proposed collaboration aims to establish a framework for deploying AI-based, sensor-enabled and analytics-driven systems to strengthen Delhi’s air quality management architecture, officials said.

Speaking on the initiative, Sirsa said that Delhi needs technology-backed solutions to deal with air pollution. “Our government is committed to using every credible scientific and technological tool available to protect the health of citizens. This MoU reflects our resolve to build a smarter, more responsive environmental governance system,” Sirsa said.

According to officials the partnership is proposed as a knowledge collaboration and does not involve any financial commitment from the environment department as of now.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

artificial intelligence delhi government air pollution
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt to explore AI-based solutions for pollution control
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.