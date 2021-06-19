Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to give 1 crore ex-gratia to families of 6 slain personnel: Deputy CM Sisodia
delhi news

Delhi govt to give 1 crore ex-gratia to families of 6 slain personnel: Deputy CM Sisodia

“Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,” Sisodia said while addressing a press briefing, according to news agency PTI.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI file photo)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Saturday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government will provide an ex-gratia of 1 crore to the families of six security forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Of these, three belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), two were Delhi Police personnel and one was a part of the civil defence.

“Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,” Sisodia said while addressing a press briefing, according to news agency PTI.

The Delhi deputy chief minister then went on to announce the names of the martyr’s whose families will receive the financial assistance:

1. ACP Sanket Kaushik (Delhi Police)

2. NC(E) Rajesh Kumar (Indian Air Force)

3. Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty (Indian Air Force)

4. Squadron leader Meet Kumar (Indian Air Force)

5. Constable Vikas Kumar (Delhi Police)

6. Pravesh Kumar (Civil Defence)

Towards the end of the briefing, Sisodia said the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who were killed while serving the country. “The Delhi government is with the families of the martyrs. And this ex-gratia gives a surety to all security forces personnel who take part in operations or in war that the public and the government are with them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi manish sisodia
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP