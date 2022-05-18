Delhi govt to prepare layout plans for 25 industrial clusters

New Delhi: The Delhi government will appoint a consultant to prepare of layout plans of 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (mainly villages) in the Capital, including Mundka where 27 people died in a fire in a commercial building last week, senior Delhi government officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the decision was announced during a meeting chaired by industries minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), with members of the industrial associations on Wednesday. The Delhi government is holding a three-day consultation with stakeholders to resolve the issue related to preparation of layout plans that has been hanging fire for nearly a decade.

A senior Delhi government official, aware of the development said, “In the meeting, the association members were informed that DSIIDC will facilitate the preparation of layouts. It will appoint a consultant to prepare the layouts. But the charges for the entire process will be divided between the Delhi government and the industrial associations.”

However, industrial area associations say that more discussion is needed on the issue of who will pay for the layouts.

Joginder Talwar, general secretary of Delhi Manufactures’ Federation, who attended the meeting, said, “It is good that the government has taken the initiative. But there is a need to have clarity on who will pay for the layouts. We don’t know how much it will cost.”

Vijay Virmani, president of the Delhi Manufactures’ Federation, an association of non-conforming industrial clusters, said, “We welcome this decision as there is finally some movement and we can now think of getting our areas redeveloped.”

On Wednesday, association members of Anand Parbat, Samaypur Badli, Jawahar Nagar, Sultanpur Majra, Naresh Park Extension, Libaspur, Peeragahi industrial clusters attended the meeting.

There are 25 industrial clusters in non-conforming areas (areas not marked for industrial activities) in Delhi where the state government has allowed operation of industries, subject to some conditions. The 25 industrial clusters, which have been notified in batches since 2005, operate in areas that are part of rural villages such as Khyala, Peeragarhi, Mundka, Hastsal and Anand Parbat, among others. These clusters have been notified for redevelopment by the Delhi government as the areas have 70% or more industries operating in these areas.

In October last year, the Delhi government decided to extend the deadline for preparing the layouts of the industrial clusters by six months, from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022. DSIIDC officials said that a decision regarding further extension will be taken in the days to come.

