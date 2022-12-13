Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

The Aam Aadmi Party government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will boost healthcare in the city and help those who are unable to afford private healthcare.

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212, officials said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, they said.

Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission.

"Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people," he tweeted.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

According to the website of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, people can opt for more than 200 tests at such clinics.

These tests include urine routine pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy; urine microalbumin; stool routine; stool occult blood; haemoglobin (Hb); total leucocytic count (TLC); differential leucocytic count (DLC); total red cell count with MCV, MCH, MCHC, DRW; complete haemoglobin/CBC, Hb, RBC count and indices; and platelet count.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide 450 types of tests free of cost for the residents. The people of Delhi can avail these facilities from January 1 next year at all Delhi government-run hospitals, mohalla clinics and polyclinics," the CMO said in a statement.

He approved the proposal of the health department with the "aim of providing best-in-class healthcare services to the people of Delhi for free". Until now 212 types of tests were conducted free of cost in government hospitals, polyclinics and mohalla clinics in Delhi, it said.

It is the endeavour of the Delhi government that all sections of the people get all kinds of quality health facilities free of cost in government hospitals, polyclinics and mohalla clinics, so that the people who are facing financial crisis can get some relief. Treatment in private hospitals has become so expensive that a common man feels unable to get his treatment done there, the statement said.

The Delhi government has also partnered with private laboratories, which ensure testing and sample transportation according to standard operating procedures approved by the authorities. At present, the Delhi government has 522 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, four Mahila Mohalla Clinics (MMCs), 21 polyclinics and 201 dispensaries in the city, where the testing facility will be available free of cost to the people.

