Delhi govt to revamp Netaji Subhash Marg to decongest Old Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government will revamp the 3.3-km-long Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate to decongest parts of Old Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta said in a press statement on Sunday. She added that the landscaped stretch, featuring enhanced pedestrian facilities, will connect prominent landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, St James’ Church, and the Chandni Chowk intersection.

“Heritage Interpretation Park” will be developed in the area around Delhi Gate. (Projected picture by govt)

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Gupta said the project, undertaken by the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN), aims to transform the stretch into a more organised, attractive, safe, and convenient corridor. “Along with improving the appearance, the plan places special emphasis on connecting the historic monuments, parks, and public spaces in the surrounding area. It will be turned into a vibrant link between Delhi’s history, heritage, architecture, and culture,” she said.

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Based on the available road width, the beautification plan has been divided into three sections, as per the project report, also seen by HT. The first section will extend from Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk. “This is the busiest part of the corridor, with a road width ranging from 12 to 24 metres. The second section will cover the stretch from GPO Chowk to Brij Mohan Chowk, the intersection leading towards Jama Masjid, and has an average width of 45 metres. The third section will extend from Brij Mohan Chowk to the Delhi Gate intersection, with an average width ranging from 16.8 to 26 metres,” a government official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official said the redevelopment plan provides adequate space for vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians and non-motorised transport. “The proposed facilities include wider footpaths, bus lanes, motor vehicle lanes, parking spaces, pedestrian plazas, and cycle tracks. Public toilets will also be constructed on both sides of the road, while existing bus stops will be upgraded. These facilities will be developed in accordance with the design guidelines shared by the Public Works Department (PWD) for its existing streetscape project,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the redevelopment plan provides adequate space for vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians and non-motorised transport. “The proposed facilities include wider footpaths, bus lanes, motor vehicle lanes, parking spaces, pedestrian plazas, and cycle tracks. Public toilets will also be constructed on both sides of the road, while existing bus stops will be upgraded. These facilities will be developed in accordance with the design guidelines shared by the Public Works Department (PWD) for its existing streetscape project,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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A key feature of the project is the integrated development of historic, cultural, and public spaces located around Netaji Subhash Marg. The plan includes prominent landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, St James’ Church, the Kashmere Gate area, the Chandni Chowk intersection connected to the Red Fort, Subhash Park, Hindi Park, IGT University, Agrasen Park, and Sunehri Masjid.

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“It also envisages integrating 12 prominent locations and green spaces, including Agrasen Park, Lothian Cemetery, Old Railway Station Chowk, the Red Fort Green Pocket, the Dussehra Mela site at the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk-Red Fort Chowk, Sunehri Masjid Bagh, Subhash Park, Brij Mohan Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, Ekta Sthal, and Hindi Park. The idea is to develop the available green spaces along the route more effectively and make this historic part of the city more attractive,” the official added.

CM Gupta said the area around Delhi Gate will receive special attention under the plan, and a “Heritage Interpretation Park” will be developed. “The park will feature a statue, an attractive pavilion, green spaces, pedestrian access, and parking facilities. Its design will give prominence to greenery, ornamental plants, trees, and architectural elements reflecting the area’s heritage.”

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The proposed beautification of Subhash Marg will also include new streetlights, decorative walls, organised seating spaces, and design elements reflecting the area’s heritage identity. “Our idea is to ensure that development does not come at the cost of Delhi’s soul and cultural identity. Instead, modern facilities should add to the pride and dignity of its heritage,” she said.