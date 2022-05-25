Delhi govt to set up monkeypox info desks
The Delhi government will set up monkeypox information desks across the city and play pre-recorded messages on district helplines, in a move to ease concerns about the viral infection that has spread to 19 countries so far, said health department officials aware of the matter.
To be sure, no cases of the infection have been detected in India as yet.
A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said state helplines have received several calls enquiring about the symptoms of the disease.
Many have also asked for help to distinguish its symptoms from Covid-19, the official said.
“We are bringing these helpdesks to provide information and clear any kind of doubt around monkeypox. Misinformation creates more panic and we want to put people at ease. At a later stage perhaps, we will also try to play pre-recorded messages dispelling the myths around the disease and answering some basic FAQs (frequently asked questions),” said the official.
People can now take a driving test in the evening in Delhi
After seven months of planning, the transport department on Wednesday launched evening driving tests at three of its automated test tracks for those seeking a permanent driving licence. The facility was started after the Delhi transport department received feedback from people that the day timings of the driving test were forcing them to either take a leave of absence from work or plan the test only on the weekends.
Delhi: Gangsters arrested with semi-automatic guns
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two alleged members of the gang that was led by slain gangster Jitender Gogi, and recovered two guns and 20 live cartridges from them, and added that the two allegedly planned to kill the father of Neeraj Bawana -- dreaded gangster and one of Gogi's rivals. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors.
In a first, Noida resident holds birthday party in Noida Metro coach
Twelve-year-old Swayam Saksham celebrated his birthday on a metro coach in Noida on Wednesday. Swayam, who lives in Sector 121, is the first-ever person to hold a birthday party on an Aqua Line coach. Two years ago, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced a facility for people to book individual metro coaches for events such as birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots or anniversary celebrations. The celebration took place on a stationary train at Sector-51 Metro Station.
Over 200 mock fire drills a month in Gautam Budh Nagar, but hardly any residents attend: Officials
Officials of the fire department on said they have conducted over 200 mock drills in the last one month at various residential, industrial, commercial and other establishments--but with little to no participation of residents. They said the lowest turnout was in residential areas and that in high rises, the turnout was often less than 5%. Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar added that over 95% high-rise societies lock their top floor or terrace for security reasons.
Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum goes green, conserves 60% energy
The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which is a favourite with most Punekars, has turned a new leaf and is leading the way in terms of going green and conserving energy. An agreement was signed between the German consulate, Mumbai and the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune, represented by consul general Juergen Morhard and director-general Sudhanva Ranade, respectively.
