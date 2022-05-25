Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to set up monkeypox info desks
The Delhi government will set up monkeypox information desks across the city and play pre-recorded messages on district helplines, in a move to ease concerns about the viral infection that has spread to 19 countries so far, said health department officials aware of the matter
Published on May 25, 2022
Soumya Pillai, New Delhi

The Delhi government will set up monkeypox information desks across the city and play pre-recorded messages on district helplines, in a move to ease concerns about the viral infection that has spread to 19 countries so far, said health department officials aware of the matter.

To be sure, no cases of the infection have been detected in India as yet.

A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said state helplines have received several calls enquiring about the symptoms of the disease.

Many have also asked for help to distinguish its symptoms from Covid-19, the official said.

“We are bringing these helpdesks to provide information and clear any kind of doubt around monkeypox. Misinformation creates more panic and we want to put people at ease. At a later stage perhaps, we will also try to play pre-recorded messages dispelling the myths around the disease and answering some basic FAQs (frequently asked questions),” said the official.

