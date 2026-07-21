New Delhi, The Delhi government is conducting a survey of Lal Dora areas to prepare digital records and will soon provide smart property cards to the owners to resolve a decades-old issue, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Delhi govt to soon provide smart property cards in Lal Dora areas of 48 villages: CM Rekha Gupta

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She said that 48 villages have been brought under the SWAMITVA scheme through an agreement with the Survey of India. Surveys have been completed in 30 of these villages, and their final property cards have already been prepared.

The government will issue SVAMITVA PVC property cards conforming to UIDAI standards. Each card will carry the Property Identification Number , date of issue, village, sub-division, district, name of the occupant, father's or husband's name, share in the property, total area, built-up area and open area, Bhu-Aadhar number, details of co-occupants and contact number.

Under the SVAMITVA , a comprehensive property survey will be conducted, digital property records will be created, and smart property cards will be issued to eligible property owners.

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{{^usCountry}} Lal Dora areas in Delhi are village habitation zones marked with red ink in revenue records. These are meant for both agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, although there are certain restrictions on construction activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lal Dora areas in Delhi are village habitation zones marked with red ink in revenue records. These are meant for both agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, although there are certain restrictions on construction activities. {{/usCountry}}

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For years, the absence of systematic and authenticated property records in Lal Dora areas had caused numerous difficulties for residents, said the chief minister.

The government will soon issue smart property cards to eligible beneficiaries at an event, the Delhi CMO said in a statement.

The process of integrating digital signatures and rolling out smart property cards is now in its final stage. Surveys covering 12,232 properties have been completed so far. Of these, 8,423 properties are dispute-free, accounting for nearly 69 per cent of the total surveyed properties, said the chief minister.

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All the surveyed properties in the South and North West districts are dispute-free, while work is continuing in other districts to resolve disputes and move the process forward.

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative goes far beyond creating paper records and is built entirely on a modern digital system. The process begins with the demarcation of Lal Dora boundaries, followed by an aerial drone survey conducted by the Survey of India.

Revenue department officials then verify the drone-generated maps on the ground against the actual position of the properties. If any discrepancies are found, they are reported to the Survey of India for necessary corrections.

Each property is then assigned a unique Property Identification Number , following which an official property card is prepared and issued to the concerned occupier.

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The entire record will subsequently be integrated with the Delhi Online Registration Information System in real time, ensuring that property records remain continuously updated, she said.

Each smart property card will feature a QR code. Scanning it will open the complete Digital Form-13 of the property, containing a detailed property sketch, north-south-east-west boundaries, neighbouring property PIDs, Khasra number, details of co-occupants and family members, the Tehsildar's digital signature, the official seal and a legally valid Certificate of Occupancy under Section 36 of the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025.

Gupta said the initiative will not only provide citizens with secure digital property records but also make property-related information more transparent, secure and easier to verify.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.