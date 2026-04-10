Delhi govt to split eOffice system into three platforms

New Delhi: The Delhi government will split its existing eOffice system into three separate platforms dedicated to government departments, public sector units (PSUs), and academic institutions, according to an official advisory issued on Wednesday.

The move aims at strengthening digital governance and improving efficiency, officials said. (Representative photo)

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The move aims at strengthening digital governance and improving efficiency, officials said.

The eOffice platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is currently being used as a unified system across all departments under the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD). Officials said the restructuring is intended to enhance system performance, scalability, and data security.

Under the exercise, two new dedicated eOffice platforms will be created — one for PSUs, autonomous and local bodies and one for universities and academic institutions, the advisory read.

The existing platform will continue to serve core government departments. Each category will operate on its own independent digital infrastructure after the transition.

The Department of Information Technology (DIT) will handle the technical work of splitting the system and migrating existing data to the new platforms, officials said, adding that the move is expected to reduce system congestion.

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{{^usCountry}} The eOffice services will remain temporarily unavailable during the transition period. Departments, PSUs, and academic institutions have been advised to complete urgent work before 6:00 pm on April 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eOffice services will remain temporarily unavailable during the transition period. Departments, PSUs, and academic institutions have been advised to complete urgent work before 6:00 pm on April 10. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Services will resume on April 13, while the platforms for PSUs and local bodies will go live on April 15, and those for academic institutions on April 17, the advisory added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Services will resume on April 13, while the platforms for PSUs and local bodies will go live on April 15, and those for academic institutions on April 17, the advisory added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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