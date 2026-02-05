Delhi govt to study old age pension beneficiaries

Delhi government will carry out a study among old age pension beneficiaries to verify those eligible and assess the elderly population’s quality of life. According to officials, there are more than 435,000 senior citizens enrolled under the Old Age Pension Scheme.

“The government has roped in a third party for the process and an agreement will be signed with them later this week. The study will be conducted across the 13 revenue districts with 2,500 beneficiaries from each district likely to be identified for the exercise,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

According to officials, there are more than 435,000 senior citizens enrolled under the Old Age Pension Scheme. Under it, those between the ages of 60-69 are entitled to ₹2,000 per month as an old-age pension. People over the age of 70 get a monthly payment of ₹2,500.

“The study will seek to assess the difficulties faced by the elderly in the documentation process, their quality of life, the importance of the amount and their satisfaction levels,” said the official.

The official said that the results of the study will prove to be beneficial for the government in removing bottlenecks and easing the process for them. The study will be conducted by the planning department in coordination with the social welfare department, the official added.