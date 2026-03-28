New Delhi, Citing initiatives such as the setting up of over 100 drone clubs in government schools, the Delhi government on Saturday underlined its push towards technology-driven education. Delhi govt underlines push for tech-driven education

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated meritorious students and athletes at 'Yashotsav 2026', where 1,200 toppers were awarded laptops.

Addressing the valedictory function at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Gupta said the event celebrated the hard work and discipline of students, along with the support of teachers and parents.

According to a statement, 222 high-achieving students from Classes 10 and 12 and 34 top-performing schools were also honoured.

Winners of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh 2025-26 were felicitated during the event, which saw participation from over 25,000 athletes across the city, it said.

Gupta said the government is committed to providing equal opportunities in education and sports to help young people achieve their aspirations.

"This is not only an award ceremony but also a celebration of dedication and success," she said.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the chief minister said around 9,000 classrooms were equipped with smart boards during 2025-26. She added that computer labs have been set up in 275 schools and digital libraries introduced in 100 schools to improve access to technology-driven education.

The government aims to equip all schools with modern infrastructure such as smart classrooms, computer and language labs, and libraries, she said, adding that these efforts would help students pursue higher education in premier institutions in India and abroad.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, Gupta said it has made the education system more inclusive and future-ready. She said initiatives like laptop distribution would enable students to engage with technology and prepare for global competition.

On sports, the chief minister said the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh has helped promote a sporting culture by providing a platform to thousands of athletes. Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, ₹50 crore has been released so far to support training and resources for sportspersons, she added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present at the event, said the ₹1.03-lakh crore Delhi budget earmarks nearly ₹19,000 crore for education, underlining the government's focus on improving government schools and ensuring holistic development of students.

He said the participation in the Khel Mahakumbh increased after opening up 16 grounds and stadiums for players, making sports infrastructure more accessible.

Sood added that incentives of up to ₹7 crore, ₹5 crore and ₹3 crore have been fixed for Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively.

"Education and sports are pillars of nation-building," he said.

He also highlighted initiatives such as Bal Vatikas, support for differently-abled students, efforts to bring out-of-school children into the mainstream and the setting up of over 100 drone clubs.

Sood said the government aims to position Delhi as a leader in education and sports at both national and international levels.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.