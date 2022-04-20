Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service
delhi news

Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Baba Alexander, founder secretary of NGO National Child Development Council, issued notices to the Delhi government and the DTC.
The matter will next be heard on August 3. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) the reasons for withdrawing bus services to private schools in the city, noting that the sudden withdrawal, despite easing of the Covid situation, is causing much inconvenience to students and their parents.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Baba Alexander, founder secretary of NGO National Child Development Council, issued notices to the Delhi government and the DTC. “This (decision to withdraw DTC buses from schools) has led to children and parents’ suffering as the responsibility of transporting the children has fallen on the parents. This is also leading to more traffic on the roads. Issue notice,” said the court, adding that private schools had been using DTC buses for decades as a means of transporting students.

Delhi government counsel Sameer Vashisht said that more buses were needed for the public, adding that private schools were free to use other private services.

RELATED STORIES

The court replied, “Nobody is saying that you do it for free. You produce your record to justify your decision.” 

The matter will next be heard on August 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi dtc delhi hc order
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP