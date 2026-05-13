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Delhi HC grants bail to married gym trainer accused of raping lawyer

Delhi HC grants bail to married gym trainer accused of raping lawyer

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:32 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a married gym trainer accused of raping a woman advocate, observing that they seemed to be in a consensual romantic relationship and morality has to be kept separate from the offence when dealing with an individual's liberty.

Delhi HC grants bail to married gym trainer accused of raping lawyer

The Delhi Police opposed the bail, arguing that a married man with a child, involved in an "extramarital love affair", did not deserve the relief.

"Morality has to be kept separate from the offence, that too while dealing with the matter of liberty of an individual. The accused/applicant is in jail since November 2025. Considering the above circumstances, I do not find any reason to deprive further liberty to the accused/applicant. Therefore, the bail application is allowed," said Justice Girish Kathpalia in an order passed on May 12.

The prosecutrix alleged that she became friends with the accused while visiting his gym and one day, he administered a drug-laced drink to her, rendering her unconscious, and raped her at a hotel in Ghaziabad.

It also rejected the Delhi Police's argument relating to the parties belonging to different religions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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