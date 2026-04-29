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Delhi HC hearing disrupted following display of pornographic content; probe ordered

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya also stated that he has issued administrative directions to Registrar General Arun Bharadwaj to take action with regards to restraining the dissemination of the videos

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:33 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi High Court administration on Wednesday lodged a police complaint after pornographic content and disruptive audio were repeatedly played from one participant’s screen during virtual court proceedings of several benches including that of the chief justice.

The incident forced the court administration to shut down the virtual hearing platform twice. (Representative file photo)

At one point, a message on the screen claimed that the system had been hacked.

The Delhi High Court administration has filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) of Delhi Police.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya later said he had issued administrative directions to Registrar General Arun Bharadwaj to take action to restrain the dissemination of the video clips of the court proceedings, including the pornographic content, under the rules that bar anyone from recording the virtual proceedings.

“Administratively, I have already instructed the RG. We are making a request with the mechanism available for that. Because under our rules, it can be displayed only if it is recorded. As per the rules, the recording is prohibited. It’s against the rules and as per the norms, I have already instructed the RG, and it will be done,” the chief justice said.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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