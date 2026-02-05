Delhi HC issues strict protocol to arrest convicts after bail ends

The Delhi High Court has laid down comprehensive guidelines for all trial courts, jail authorities, and the police to follow for ensuring that convicts released on bail during pendency of their appeals against conviction are promptly taken into custody after dismissal or expiry of their interim bail. Court directs registry to share bail and sentence orders with trial courts, jail superintendents and local police stations. (Shutterstock)

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, in its January 27 order, released later, directed the court registry to communicate any order granting interim bail or suspension of sentence to the trial court, jail superintendent, and the jurisdictional police station.

It further directed the trial court to take appropriate steps to ensure arrest of the convict if he fails to surrender on the due date, if no order extending the interim bail or suspension of sentence is in force.

“Where the appeal filed by the convict is dismissed and appellant/convict is on bail, and even in cases where the appeal filed by the State/Complainant against acquittal is allowed, Superintendent Jail shall immediately pass the information to the Trial Court as to whether the convict has surrendered or not and, based on such report, the Trial Court shall take requisite steps and ensure that convict is committed to prison to serve the sentence,” the court directed.

The directions were issued while the court was considering a matter it had taken up based on a letter sent in October 2025 by the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 2, Tihar, New Delhi, to the Registrar General of the Court in connection with a murder case.

In the case, a man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2009. He later approached the high court challenging the conviction. The court, during the pendency of his appeal, suspended the sentence for two months in December 2010. But his criminal appeal was dismissed in September 2012. He was, however, arrested only on October 13, 2025, to serve the remaining sentence.

In its three-page order, the court took serious note of the jail authorities’ extraordinary delay in arresting the man, nearly 13 years after his appeal was dismissed.

Observing that such conduct reflected serious shortcomings in post-conviction and bail follow-up, as well as a lack of coordination among the trial court, jail administration, and the police, the court remarked that such an unusual delay pointed to a grave systemic failure in enforcing judicial orders and undermined the credibility of the criminal justice system.

“This court takes serious note of the extraordinary delay of about thirteen years in securing the custody of the appellant, whose appeal had already been dismissed. It indicates the deficiencies in the post-conviction/bail follow-up and lack of coordination amongst the Trial Court, Jail Administration and the Police. Such an unusual delay portrays a serious systemic failure in ensuring the enforcement of judicial orders. Such episodes corrode the credibility of the Criminal Justice System,” the order read.