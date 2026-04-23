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Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea against Kejriwal

Delhi High Court judge Tejas Karia recused from a contempt petition against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for sharing court videos, seeking another bench for hearing.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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Delhi High Court judge Tejas Karia on Wednesday recused from hearing a petition seeking contempt action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and several other leaders for allegedly publishing videos of court proceedings presided over by justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case.

To be sure, the plea has been filed even as the Delhi High Court last week directed the Delhi Police to take down the same video recordings from social media platforms. (HT)

The petition, filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, also sought directions to Meta Platforms, X, Arvind Kejriwal, and others to take down the videos of Kejriwal arguing his plea seeking justice Sharma’s recusal. It was listed before a bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Karia.

However, when it was taken up, the court said it would not be able to hear the matter. “List this matter before a bench of which one of us (Tejas Karia) is not a member. List the matter tomorrow before another bench,” the court ordered.

To be sure, the plea has been filed even as the Delhi High Court last week directed the Delhi Police to take down the same video recordings from social media platforms.

Following this, Kejriwal sought transfer of the appeal from justice Sharma’s bench, which was rejected on March 13. He then filed an application seeking justice Sharma’s recusal, for which he appeared in court on April 6 and April 13, arguing his application for over an hour – videos of which went viral on social media platforms.

On Monday, justice Sharma dismissed the recusal applications.

 
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