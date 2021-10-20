Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC orders govt to open ration shop in outer Delhi’s Baprola
delhi news

Delhi HC orders govt to open ration shop in outer Delhi’s Baprola

The petitioner contended that the FPS that served them was approximately 2.5km away from the residential area, and women had to walk through deserted stretches and forest areas simply to fetch ration
The Delhi government counsel told the court since there are only 320 ration card-holders in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola, it may not be feasible for an FPS licensee to operate an FPS in the area. (Representational image/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Delhi high court asked the Delhi government to open a fair price shop (FPS) in the vicinity of a residential complex at Baprola for the convenience of residents.

“It is in the interest of the state to ensure that citizens do not have to chart their ways through difficult areas simply to get foodgrains at subsided prices,” justice Najmi Waziri said in an order dated October 12.

The court was hearing a contempt plea by a petitioner who had moved court against the Delhi government’s non-compliance with a 2019 order, wherein the court asked the Delhi government to examine the feasibility of setting up the FPS in the vicinity of Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola.

The petitioner contended that the FPS that served them was approximately 2.5km away from the residential area, and women had to walk through deserted stretches and forest areas simply to fetch ration.

The Delhi government counsel told the court since there are only 320 ration card-holders in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola, it may not be feasible for an FPS licensee to operate an FPS in the area.

Ordinarily, each FPS caters to about 1,000 ration card-holders in an area, the counsel said.

RELATED STORIES

The petitioner’s counsel said that relaxation in guidelines for opening a new Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet can be considered in the case of Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) clusters and other areas inhabited by poorer sections of the society.

The counsel added that over 800 families, mostly from the economically weaker section, are seeking an FPS in Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola.

Noting the special facts and circumstances, the court said, “..it is appropriate that Delhi government open an FPS in the aforesaid place or in the immediate vicinity, as indicated hereinabove so that the poorest of the poor are served well by the state”.

The matter will now be heard on December 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man kidnaps boy in Delhi for 1.10 crore ransom, gets caught within few hours

SDMC pulled up for asking cops to help clear encroachment in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Delhi’s street vendor survey extended by 2 more months, 71k identified in 1st phase

CBSE to allow class 10, 12 students to change exam centres if they have moved cities
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP