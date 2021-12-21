Delhi HC orders social disability audit within six weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has ordered the city government to conduct a social disability audit, preferably within six weeks, noting that non-availability of enabling infrastructure is glaring and apparent throughout the city.

Hearing a petition filed by a wheelchair-bound young school girl, Justice Najmi Waziri said on December 16 that the “freedom of movement has to be honoured and assured in every way possible” and “it cannot be restrained by lack of civic amenities”. The court said that the Delhi government can seek assistance of the School of Planning and Architecture for the audit.

The judge also said that each agency including North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, DISCOM, Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council as well as such other agencies, will appoint a senior officer not below the rank of the executive engineer to assist and coordinate with the nodal officer appointed by the Delhi government, for provision of due facilities to persons with disabilities.

The court also said that all agencies in Delhi, who provide facilities to the public, including road maintaining authorities, DTC, DMRC, Railways, airports authority, etc, shall assist and coordinate with a designated officer of the Delhi government, so that the objectives of Right to Disability Act as soon as possible.

It noted that any compensation to the girl would be meaningless if the public infrastructure in the city limits her movement.

“It is hoped that in three months streets not less than two kilometres each in the South, East, North, West and Central regions will be identified, and made ready, in terms of the social disability audit, and as may be advised by the SPA,” the court said.

The matter would be heard on February 22.