Delhi HC: ‘Press freedom not shield for irresponsible journalism’

New Delhi

The court issued bail to two men accused of assaulting freelance reporters. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court has called for a regulatory framework to safeguard the freedom of the press, while ensuring professional accountability, adherence to ethical standards, respect for the rule of law, protection of citizens’ rights and the larger public interest.

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A bench of justice Girish Kathpalia, in his verdict delivered on Thursday, observed that virtually anyone armed with a mobile phone and a microphone can now claim to be a “reporter”, and many such individuals were operating without journalistic training, ethical grounding or accountability.

He said that while the freedom of the press must be zealously protected, it cannot be used as a shield for irresponsible journalism, intimidation or the dissemination of content that threatens public order.

“The freedom of press must remain zealously protected. But, it cannot become a shield for irresponsible journalism, intimidation or the dissemination of content that jeopardises public order. The time has come for the legislature to consider an appropriate regulatory framework that preserves freedom of press, while ensuring professional accountability, ethical standards, and respect for the rule of law, the rights of citizens and the larger public interest,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, in recent years, with rapid proliferation of social media and digital platforms, a significant section of the media has become largely unregulated and unorganised. Today, virtually anyone armed with a mobile phone and a microphone can proclaim themselves to be a ‘reporter’, often without any journalistic training, ethical grounding, or accountability. It has become increasingly common for such self styled reporters to aggressively thrust microphones at citizens, demanding instant responses,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, in recent years, with rapid proliferation of social media and digital platforms, a significant section of the media has become largely unregulated and unorganised. Today, virtually anyone armed with a mobile phone and a microphone can proclaim themselves to be a ‘reporter’, often without any journalistic training, ethical grounding, or accountability. It has become increasingly common for such self styled reporters to aggressively thrust microphones at citizens, demanding instant responses,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court made the observations and issued the order while dealing with the bail applications filed by two individuals accused of assaulting two freelance YouTube reporters, who were recording videos in an unauthorised colony in Seemapuri locality.

The incident took place on July 4, following which the police registered an FIR. According to the complaint, the two freelance journalists were assaulted by a group of residents, who pulled their hair, physically assaulted them, snatched a camera battery and a mobile phone, and damaged their motorcycle. The freelance journalists alleged that when they boarded a bus to save themselves, the mob, including the two accused men, entered the bus and started assaulting them.

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In their petition, the two accused contended that they had never entered the bus and alleged that the complainants were not affiliated with any recognised media organisation but were freelance YouTube content creators who sought to sensationalise incidents to generate content.

The Delhi Police, represented by additional public prosecutor Sanjeev Sabharwal, submitted that the accused had assaulted journalists even as they were attempting to flee. He argued that such attacks on members of the press amounted to an assault on the freedom of the press and warranted a strict approach, making the accused undeserving of bail.

The court, however, granted bail to the two men.