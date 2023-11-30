Delhi HC red-flags cyclothon in fragile Asola Bhatti

Calling the forest department’s proposal to host an event involving a walkathon and cyclathon inside the notified wildlife Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in the southern Ridge a “haphazard exercise”, the Delhi high court has directed the department to submit the file regarding the same by Monday.

New Delhi, India - April 24, 2014: The interior of Asola Wildlife Sanctuary premises in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 24, 2014. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, while considering a plea concerning the well-being of the city’s Ridge area, also rebuked the department for its failure to keep a count on the wildlife in the sanctuary.

“It’s a very haphazard exercise, to say the least. Where is the plan? Where is the buffer area? Where is the core area? Show it to me no. The problem is with the number and volume of people in a disorganised manner. You don’t know how many animals there are, the strength of the sanctuary. If one of the leopards, god forbid, comes to the buffer zone, then what will happen?” justice Jasmeet Singh said to advocate Satyakam, who appeared for the Delhi government’s forest department.

Justice Singh, “What is the count of reptiles? What is the count of wildlife in this sanctuary? You are wanting to acquaint people with wildlife but you’re now aware of the wildlife in the sanctuary? I will not permit it. This sanctuary is under your control. You don’t know the count of the wildlife. Why is it not possible here? We know the count of tigers in Bandhavgarh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, amicus curiae Gautam Narayan and Aditya Narayan Prasad submitted before the court that the department was required to obtain a permit from the Centre to carry out any non-forest activity. “There is a complete embargo on any other activity apart from tourism,” the amicus curiae submitted.

Advocate Satyakam submitted that the decision to conduct the event was taken at the highest level and the same would be organised with full care and caution. The counsel also said that though it submitted an application to the chief wildlife warden to conduct the event inside the sanctuary to make residents aware of their flora and fauna, the application has been pending.

“We have restricted it to only two days. This event would not cause any kind of disturbance to the wildlife. The participants will move in batches,” the counsel also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court even on Wednesday had also taken exception to the Delhi government’s proposal adding that the department, being the custodian of the Ridge, is only required to supervise the conservation of the things existing in it. “Walkathon, marathon, cyclathon? What will the animals do? There is a problem here. You can’t do this. First time in India, a walkathon & cyclothon in the jungle. We are not in Serengeti or Masai Mara,” justice Singh had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON