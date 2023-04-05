Delhi HC refuses to pass order on alleged illegal construction in Sainik Farms

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to pass any order on the alleged illegal construction in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms area, saying that it cannot order demolition of any property without hearing what the owners have to say.

The Delhi high court. (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint File Photo)

In the plea, the petitioner alleged that illegal construction was going on in the area despite several court orders, and that unauthorised buildings have come up with the knowledge of the municipal corporation.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, hearing the PIL by Manav Janhit Vikas Sanstha, granted time to the petitioner to implead the owners of the properties that according to him were constructed illegally.

“Have you intimated any of the land owners? You want us to pass an order to demolish the properties without hearing the parties? You should implead the persons whose properties are mentioned in the petition,” the bench observed.

When the counsel for the petitioner said that he does not have any information about the property owners and it would be difficult for him to identify the persons, the court replied, “Why have you filed the PIL without any information? It would be very difficult for us to pass orders behind someone’s back. You have filed a PIL, do some homework.”

The matter has been listed for hearing on July 24.