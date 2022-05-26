Delhi HC restrains rogue website from infringing HT Media's intellectual property rights
The Delhi high court on Thursday delivered a punishing blow to rogue website hindustantimes.tech, after finding it guilty of misusing HT Media's trademarks and also the content published by the group on their website. Recently, HT Media Ltd. and HT Digital Streams Ltd had filed a commercial suit before the Delhi high court seeking permanent injunction and damages for the infringement as well as illegal and unauthorised adoption of the trademarks ‘Hindustan Times/Hindustan’, with copyright vested in the literary and artistic work made available through print media and digital publication.
The petition was filed against hindustantimes.tech which was offering services identical to the ones offered by HT Media and HT Digital Streams through online and publishing services.
While passing the interim injunction order, the Delhi high court noted that the mark ‘Hindustan Times’ is the registered trademark of HT Media, which commands a global viewership and reputation of being one of India's oldest newspapers.
The manner in which the mark/name ‘Hindustan Times’ has been misappropriated, leaves no manner of doubt in the mind of the honourable court that the rogue Defendant / Website intends to misuse the HT Media’s trademarks as also the content which is published by HT Media on their website, the court noted.
The high court passed an interim order in favour of HT Media and HT Digital Streams Ltd. by restraining the rogue website from using the domain name www.hindustantimes.tech or any other domain name, consisting of the word ‘HINDUSTAN TIMES’ or is deceptively similar to the mark of the group. The rogue website has also been restrained from publishing any content including articles, stories, columns, reviews, etc. which is in violation of the HT Media’s copyright.
The high court also passed the directions to block the domain name ‘www.hindustantimes.tech’ by the internet service providers and the domain name registrar of the website.
“Every Domain Name Registrar of a website is bound to enforce and implement orders that are being passed by the honourable court of competent jurisdiction, failing which ICANN can be directed to terminate the agreement of accreditation with the said Domain Name Registrar of the impugning website,” the court said.
-
Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut along with Sena's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday. If elected, this will be Raut's fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha. In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
-
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
-
Watch: Congress leader Harish Rawat stages a sit-in to protest potholed highway
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday staged a nearly hour-long sit-in on the national highway in Haldwani to protest the condition of the road that he said was claiming lives of a number of people as the government remained a mute spectator. Rawat also promised to continue his protests over such issues in future too. Rawat has been aggressively campaigning for the bypolls for which the Congress has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate.
-
One dead, three injured in accident in Bhiwandi
Thane A 64-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a cab ferrying two passengers near Manas petrol pump in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The deceased Iqaram has been identified as Iqaram Nishan Ahmad, 64, and the injured as Ashfaque Ishaque Shaikh, 35, Majid Mustaque Qureshi, 38 and Jitesh Joshi, 28, all residents of Bhiwandi.
-
Auto driver who killed his paramour traced via cell phone IMEI number
Navi Mumbai: Following the arrest of a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Jayant Suresh Kolkhekar on Tuesday night from Panvel for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman Reshma Sachin Garude, the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a sim card in the name of the deceased to avoid getting caught. The phone, however, led the police to him. Kolkhekar used to ride the rickshaw, owned by the deceased, a mother of two girls.
