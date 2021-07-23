Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea against re-entry of Chinese fashion brand

The plea contended that once the entry of Shein and its products was banned, it cannot be allowed to circumvent the law by using a third party platform
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Representational Image.

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Amazon on a plea against the re-entry of Chinese fashion brand Shein in India through digital marketplace.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the plea by one Anantika Singh which had contended that despite being banned last year, there was an advertisement on Amazon on the sale of Shein products as a part of their prime day sale.

Petitioner’s counsel, senior advocate Vivek Raj Singh, said Shein was one of the 59 Chinese applications banned by India last year following the India-China stand-off at Galwan valley in Ladakh and if urgent steps are not taken, then data would be compromised and transferred to the Chinese company.

Also Read | HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt over uniforms for auto, taxi drivers

The court, however, refused to pass any interim order to stay the sale at this stage. “We will see on returnable date,” it said.

The plea contended that once the entry of Shein and its products was banned, it cannot be allowed to circumvent the law by using a third party platform.

It said that as per Amazon’s privacy policy, it could share the data collected from users with registered sellers and it was thus possible that Shein would once again have access to personal and sensitive data of several millions of Indian citizens.

The matter would be now heard on August 20.

