Delhi: HC seeks response on plea alleging poor conditions at Lok Nayak Hospital

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea highlighting the alleged poor conditions in the Lok Nayak Hospital, and said the city dispensation needs to “gear up” to improve the situation at the government-run hospital, which was also the largest facility in the national capital for the treatment of Covid-19.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a plea filed by an individual named Ashish Pandey, who was admitted to the hospital recently, asked the city government to “set out steps to improve the working of the hospital”.

“We are not out of Covid. Every day, ministers are saying “please take care”. This (LN hospital) is one of your ‘so-called’ prestigious hospitals. I expect the hospital to gear up now,” the judge said.

Pandey in his plea claimed that no Covid-19 test was conducted on him at the time of admission on September 27, and there were two-three patients on each bed and three patients were taken to the ultrasound lab at the same time.

Pandey also alleged that “dead bodies were lying on the bed for 15-20 hours” while patients lay on the floor.

Admonishing the city government, the court said, “Just because you come on media, it doesn’t mean it is working. This is not the first time that we are hearing it,” Palli said.

“Some of these (allegations) must be true. I don’t want to doubt him. He is not in the business (of medicine). There is no competition. There are limitations but you need to gear up.. I am not saying you have to become something 100 per cent perfect,” the judge further said.

The petition has alleged that “each ward having around 72 beds, had only two second year postgraduate doctors under the supervision of one senior resident, reflecting the shortage of doctors as for more than 250 patients (due to double/ triple occupancy of beds), there were only two postgraduate students and one senior resident doctor”.

“None replied to my representation. I am not asking for everything under the sun but there is complete inaction (on part of LN hospital),” Pandey submitted.

Delhi government counsel Anuj Aggarwal sought time from the court to file a response to the petition.

The petitioner has also prayed for a direction to constitute a high-powered committee to look into issue and monitor the various lapses at LN hospital and take necessary action at the earliest.

The plea also alleged that the hospital authorities have a “careless, callous and unbothered attitude” and due to shortage of guards and other auxillary staff, LN hospital authorities wereunable to provide security for wheelchairs and stretchers.

The matter would be next heard on December 20.