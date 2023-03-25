Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Head constable found dead with bullet wound in chest in Delhi's Vikaspuri

Head constable found dead with bullet wound in chest in Delhi's Vikaspuri

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 25, 2023 11:04 PM IST

According to police, Abhay, a head constable of Delhi police, was found with a bullet injury in his chest around 3.15 pm. The bullet was fired from his service weapon, they said.

A head constable was found dead Saturday with a bullet wound at the third battalion campus in Vikaspuri area, police said.

Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or a suicide.(ANI/ Representative image)

According to them, Abhay, a head constable of Delhi police, was found with a bullet injury in his chest around 3.15 pm. The bullet was fired from his service weapon, they said.

Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or a suicide.

Abhay's body was taken to a mortuary for the post mortem, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police suicide service weapon head constable bullet wound
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP