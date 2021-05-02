Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s father dies of Covid-19

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s father, Ram Sharan Jain, died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

“Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. V v sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Ram Sharan Jain, an octogenarian, was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi a few days earlier with Covid-19 related health complications, said a government official, who did not wish to be identified. He was a retired schoolteacher and lived in East Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar.

The fresh Covid-19 wave has overwhelmed hospitals in the national capital and led to a scramble for beds and medical oxygen. In June 2020, Satyender Jain was hospitalised because of Covid-19. The disease also left his 88-year-old father-in-law dead.

