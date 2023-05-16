Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC asks Bihar to put on record charge sheet filed against IPS Amit Lodha

Delhi HC asks Bihar to put on record charge sheet filed against IPS Amit Lodha

ByRicha Banka
May 16, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha came into the limelight after the web series “Khakee” based on his book “Bihar Diaries”

The Delhi high court has asked the Bihar government to put on record the charge sheet filed against Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha in a corruption case.

The court on Monday posted the matter for hearing next on May 25. (Shutterstock)

“Appropriate shall be that a copy of the charge sheet is filed on record within two days from today,” said the court on Monday. It posted the matter for hearing next on May 25

A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Anoop Mehndiratta also issued notices to the Union government and Lodha on Bihar’s plea challenging the transfer of his case from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)’s Patna bench to its principal bench in New Delhi.

Lodha has challenged before the CAT the charge sheet and the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him over the corruption case.

Lodha came into the limelight after the web series “Khakee” based on his book “Bihar Diaries.” He is accused of using “black money” for the series.

The First Information Report registered against Lodha said he is not an established writer nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes. “Ignoring these facts, in order to earn illicitly and to convert the black money into white he used a book ‘Bihar Diary’ written by him for [the] production of a web series ‘Khakee the Bihar chapter’ by resorting to illegal activities.”

    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

charge sheet corruption case
