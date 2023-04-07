Hold talks for making films accessible to visually, hearing-impaired people: HC

The Delhi high court has asked the Union government to hold consultations with film producers, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, associations of theatre owners, organizations of disabled persons, etc for exploring the possibility of making films accessible to visually and hearing impaired people.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the government to conclude the discussions by August 15. (Shutterstock)

The direction came on Thursday when the court was hearing a plea of a law student, two lawyers, and a disability rights activist seeking audio description, subtitles, and captioning in Hindi of the OTT version of the film “Pathaan” for people with hearing and visual disabilities.

The plea has sought the enforcement of rights and accessibility requirements prescribed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the government to conclude the discussions by August 15. She said the government is free to frame guidelines. “...draft guidelines may be placed before the court.”

On January 16, the court directed Yashraj Films to prepare audio descriptions, subtitles, and close captions in Hindi for the OTT release of its film Pathaan to allow visually and hearing impaired audiences to access it.

On Thursday, the court said the requisite compliances have been made and the audio description as also the same language subtitling and close captioning have been provided. The court said the only issue that now remains to be considered is the overall solution that needs to be found in respect of the implementation of the statutory provisions and other directions to make films friendly for the visually and hearing impaired.

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, one of the petitioners, said the cost involved in providing the features sought would be very low. He added the government ought to be directed to give a mandate and not merely issue circulars that are not binding nor implemented.

The government’s counsel said the necessary steps were taken pursuant to the January 16 order.

