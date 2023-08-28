Protect identity of minor in Delhi rape case: HC directs police

The Delhi high court on Monday directed Delhi Police to ensure that the identity of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a now-suspended Delhi government official, be protected and not revealed in any manner, even as it sought a detailed report in the case. The court has sought a detailed report from the WCD department, police and the Centre in the matter. It posted the matter for further hearing on September 14. (HT Archive)

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Sanjeev Narula, said that the minor victim should get protection and due compensation.

Premoday Khakha, the suspended official posted as the assistant director of Delhi government’s women and child development (WCD) department, was arrested last week for allegedly raping the minor girl in his care several times at his home between November 2020 and January 2021, and impregnating her. His wife, Seema Rani, was also arrested for forcibly giving the minor abortion pills. The duo is in judicial custody till September 6.

During Monday’s hearing, the high court was informed by the counsel for the Delhi government and police that the girl is admitted to a government hospital and her condition is critical, according to news agency PTI.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognisance of the matter, and said there have been certain anomalies in compliance of rules by authorities. Its counsel said they will file a report on the same. A detailed order of the court is yet to be released.

Khakha has been booked under the Pocso Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman), police said. IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case.