Delhi HC dismisses plea against mandatory uniforms for auto rickshaw, taxi drivers

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition by Chaalak Shakti, a drivers’ union, which challenged the rule of mandatory uniform, alleging that such labelling was in violation of the Constitution.

The Delhi government’s counsel said certain discipline has to be followed in relation to uniforms.

In its plea, the petitioner alleged that hefty challans of up to ₹20,000 were being imposed on drivers in the national capital for not wearing uniforms, even though the law on the subject was vague and ambiguous. It submitted that there is complete ambiguity about the colour of uniform to be worn by auto drivers on duty, as Rule 7 of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 prescribes khaki, but the permit conditions laid down by the state authorities mandate grey.

The petition also highlighted there are dozens of prominent shades of both khaki and grey, and since no particular shade had been stipulated, the enforcement authorities enjoyed a huge discretion about who they wanted to prosecute.

It also said that the uniform itself has not been defined to mean shirt and pants, a safari suit, or a kurta-pyjama, and that even specifications of fabrics, trims and accessories are absent.

The high court had earlier asked the government counsel to clarify whether khaki or grey coloured uniform is prescribed for auto drivers in the national capital.

