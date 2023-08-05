Delhi HC judge flags poor representation of women in law

Raising concerns over the poor representation of women in law, governance, and research, Delhi high court judge Prathiba M Singh on Saturday said that women have to put extra efforts to prove themselves in the legal profession.

Speaking at the inaugural address at an event organised by the Ladies Group of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) to celebrate Lady Lawyers Day, justice Singh said there is “huge disparity” in the legal profession in the country where women constitute only 15% of practising lawyers.

She said while more than half of the students in law schools are women, their representation among practising lawyers was very low because of the constraints they face at home.

“There is a huge disparity there. Though our law colleges have more than 50 % women and most toppers are girls, why is that enrolments (as advocates) are so low?” she asked.

“The environment in the legal profession is that women have to give 120% to prove themselves. It is not enough to do 100%... In negotiations, women tend to be shouted down more easily. I am sure corporate firms could fix this. (With) Judges as well as opposing lawyers – there are three kinds of treatment you could get in courts. One is very very encouraging treatment, one is patronising treatment and the other is chauvinistic treatment. But we face all of this with a smile, “ Justice Singh said.

The judge further said that it is easy to stereotype women and although sometimes women themselves impede their own growth, a woman can be successful in her career if she is competent and shows integrity.

Justice Singh said women lawyers struggle to practice in courts except for major metros, noting there are “insufficient facilities” for women in courts and females in litigation are “still viewed with negativity”.

“I believe for a woman to have a successful career as a legal professional, competence beats everything. If you are competent and you show integrity, there is nothing that can stop you,” she said.

In her address, she said, “first and foremost” gratitude should be expressed to “all the great men who made it possible” for women to enter the field of law.

The judge spoke on the issue of gender disparity in developing as well as developed nations, especially in relation to abortion rights.

She said women in law should embrace skills like time management, patience and perseverance.

Senior jurist Fali Nariman also congratulated the Lady Lawyers Group and said that it is a timely and commendable initiative that aligns with the changing social climate.

He spoke about the struggle of women during times of our constitution’s drafting in 1948 and 1949, emphasising that only a handful of women had the opportunity to contribute significantly.

