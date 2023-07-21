HC reserves order on interim pleas by St Stephen’s on DU notification

The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on a plea by St Stephen’s College seeking interim relief against Delhi University’s notification insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score.

St Stephen's has challenged Delhi University's separate notifications regarding undergraduate admission at the college.

During the hearing, the counsel for St Stephen’s told the court that they have reserved some weightage to interview of Christian candidates.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also reserved its order on the interim prayer in a similar petition by Jesus and Mary College.

As an interim prayer, the two colleges have sought to stay the December 8, 2022, decision of the executive council of the Delhi University (DU) insisting on 100% weightage for CUET 2023 score for admission to minority quota in the petitioner colleges till the disposal of the writ petitions.

The pleas came up for hearing before the high court in pursuance to the Supreme Court’s July 19 order asking the high court to consider with “requisite urgency” St Stephen’s College’s petition.

Earlier, the high court had noted that there was an appeal pending before the apex court in the matter and had deferred the case. It had granted liberty to the parties to approach the top court for redress of their grievances.

Besides the pleas of the two colleges, a petition by a woman named Sharon Ann George against interview for minority students at St Stephen’s in addition to CUET is also pending in the high court.