 Delhi: Ice-cream vendor stabbed to death at India Gate | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Ice-cream vendor stabbed to death at India Gate

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 06:31 AM IST

Delhi Police received information about a knife attack on an ice cream vendor late on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, they took the victim to the hospital.

An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prabhakar.

A case under section 302 has been registered. (X/ANI)
A case under section 302 has been registered. (X/ANI)

Delhi Police received information about a knife attack on an ice cream vendor late on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, they took the victim to the hospital.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim's bag,” the police told ANI.

A case under section 302 has been registered.

Read Here: Cabbie murder suspect held after gunfight near Red Fort in Delhi

The accused, currently on the run, has been identified with the assistance of CCTV cameras installed in nearby shops.

Further investigation and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.

In February this year, a 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, according to police reports. The authorities received a PCR call at 1:25am at Kotwali police station regarding the incident at Nai Sarak.

“A team was dispatched and after reaching the spot they got to know that the man was taken to LNJP Hospital with multiple stab injuries on his back, hip, and thigh. The victim was not fit for statement due to high intoxication,” a senior officer had told PTI.

The officer added that investigative teams were assembled to look into the incident. CCTV footage was also scrutinized to identify the assailants, who arrived on a two-wheeler.

“On further inquiry, it came to notice that two or three days ago, the victim had a scuffle with another ice cream vendor. The enmity angle is being verified. Legal action will be taken after recording of the statement of the injured,” the officer added.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Ice-cream vendor stabbed to death at India Gate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On