Delhi: Ice-cream vendor stabbed to death at India Gate

An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate in the national capital. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prabhakar. A case under section 302 has been registered. (X/ANI)

Delhi Police received information about a knife attack on an ice cream vendor late on Wednesday evening. Subsequently, they took the victim to the hospital.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was attacked with a knife due to a fight. The deceased has three wounds on his body, one of which is very deep, due to which he died. We have also recovered some money and a watch from the victim's bag,” the police told ANI.

A case under section 302 has been registered.

The accused, currently on the run, has been identified with the assistance of CCTV cameras installed in nearby shops.

Further investigation and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.

In February this year, a 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, according to police reports. The authorities received a PCR call at 1:25am at Kotwali police station regarding the incident at Nai Sarak.

“A team was dispatched and after reaching the spot they got to know that the man was taken to LNJP Hospital with multiple stab injuries on his back, hip, and thigh. The victim was not fit for statement due to high intoxication,” a senior officer had told PTI.

The officer added that investigative teams were assembled to look into the incident. CCTV footage was also scrutinized to identify the assailants, who arrived on a two-wheeler.

“On further inquiry, it came to notice that two or three days ago, the victim had a scuffle with another ice cream vendor. The enmity angle is being verified. Legal action will be taken after recording of the statement of the injured,” the officer added.