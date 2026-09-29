Delhi identifies sites for mini-secretariats in 13 districts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has identified locations for setting up mini-secretariats in all 13 revenue districts of the city, with the proposed sites spread across land already available with the revenue department, existing buildings that could be purchased or leased, and land to be obtained from other government agencies.

The proposed mini-secretariats will bring multiple departments under one roof (Photo for representation)

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The proposed mini-secretariats will bring multiple departments, including those not under the administrative control of the district authorities, and their representatives under one roof with an aim to improve citizen services and ensure faster delivery of government facilities.

According to a district-wise location plan prepared by the revenue department for review by higher authorities, three districts already have land available with the department for the facilities.

These include Dwarka Sector 10 in South West district, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office complex in Chhatarpur for South district and the district commissioner (DC) office complex in Nand Nagri for North East district, officials said.

According to officials, the Dwarka site is on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land held on perpetual lease. Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee had approved a budget of ₹212.91 crore for the construction of a mini-secretariat in Dwarka.

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{{^usCountry}} For three other districts, existing buildings have been identified, with their acquisition to be pursued either through purchase or lease. In North West district, the proposed location is the MTNL Exchange in Sector 3, Rohini, officials said. In East district, an institutional area in Karkardooma has been identified and is proposed to be taken from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a 50-year lease. For Central district, MTNL land in Shadipur has been identified for purchase, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For three other districts, existing buildings have been identified, with their acquisition to be pursued either through purchase or lease. In North West district, the proposed location is the MTNL Exchange in Sector 3, Rohini, officials said. In East district, an institutional area in Karkardooma has been identified and is proposed to be taken from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a 50-year lease. For Central district, MTNL land in Shadipur has been identified for purchase, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The remaining seven districts will require land to be obtained from other government agencies. The proposed site for South East district is the old Gargi College campus in Lajpat Nagar-IV, under the education department. For Outer North, the government has identified Sector 34 in Rohini, adjoining the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), with the land under the DDA.

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For Central North district, the proposed site is located around Shalimar Chowk, also under the DDA. In New Delhi, 12 Jamnagar House on Shahjahan Road has been identified, with the land under the Land & Development Office (L&DO). Raja Garden has been proposed for West district, with the site under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib). North district has been linked to Khasra numbers 578 and 579 at Civil Station, also under the L&DO.

However, the location for the proposed mini-secretariat in Old Delhi has not yet been confirmed, according to the plan.

Officials said the proposed reforms are expected to make district administrations more responsive and accountable by reducing dependence on multiple layers of approvals.