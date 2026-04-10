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Delhi Jal Board restricts site access to curb cybercrime

Delhi Jal Board restricts access to its Know Your KNO portal to registered users only, preventing data misuse and targeted cybercrimes.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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New Delhi

Previously, officials said, unrestricted access allowed scammers to call customers posing as DJB officials and threatening disconnection to steal money. (Representative photo)

More than a year after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) website’s Know Your KNO portal allowed scammers to steal data of residents and misuse it for targeted cybercrimes, the Delhi Jal Board has restricted access to information only to registered users, officials aware of the matter said.

Previously, officials said, unrestricted access allowed scammers to call customers posing as DJB officials and threatening disconnection to steal money. A check by HT found that at present, the portal now asks for a mobile number and a one-time password for users to log in.

A Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said, “Yes, we have made permanent changes now. Earlier, we removed the portal but we know the customers do need the portal to access KNO. So, we are now only allowing registered users. Only they can log in. Earlier, anyone could see details of any resident. Now, even after log in, you can access only your connection details. We have stopped giving out all personal details to protect the citizens.”

While no arrest has been made in the DJB scams, police said teams are working to identify the gangs behind it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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