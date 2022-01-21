Delhi L-G rejects CM's proposal to lift weekend curfew, advocates status quo

Delhi lieutenant general Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the proposal sent by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital in view of declining coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Replying to Kejriwal's recommendations on relaxation of Covid-related measures, L-G said that the status quo with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets should be maintained till the virus situation further improves. Baijal, however, agreed to allow private office spaces to operate 50% at capacity, according to people familiar with the matter.

A final decision is likely to be taken in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the L-G. The DDMA meeting, not officially scheduled yet, is likely to be held next week.

Earlier today, the Delhi government sent a proposal to the L-G, recommending to end the weekend curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital. The government also suggested lifting the odd-even restrictions on shops and commercial establishments and allowing them to be open on all days.

The ongoing restrictions, including a weekend curfew, have been imposed in Delhi as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to check the spread of Covid-19. The measures under Grap are announced after the daily test positivity rate crosses a certain threshold.

On Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain asserted that the Covid situation in the national capital is under control, saying coronavirus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day. Delhi is expected to report 10,500 cases today with a positivity rate of 17 to 18 per cent, he added.

"Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," Jain told reporters.

