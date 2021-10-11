Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi launches mobile anganwadis for kids; day-care services, 50 creches added
delhi news

Delhi launches mobile anganwadis for kids; day-care services, 50 creches added

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “The goal of the Kejriwal government is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of the society through its schemes and to change their lives for the better”
Delhi government on Monday launched mobile anganwadis in order to fulfil the nutritional and educational needs of those children who are unable to reach anganwadis. (Representative image/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

In order to fulfil the nutritional and educational needs of those children who are unable to reach anganwadis, Delhi government on Monday launched mobile anganwadis which would also provide early childhood education and food to children across Delhi.

“Now mobile Anganwadis will reach the children across Delhi. The Delhi Government’s mobile Anganwadi will reach those children who were not able to reach Anganwadis due to any reason and will provide them nutritious food as well as fulfil their educational and health-related needs,” the Delhi government said in a press release, while launching the initiative on occasion of International Girl Child Day.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “The goal of the Kejriwal government is to reach even the most marginalised communities and people of the society through its schemes and to change their lives for the better.”

Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “50 creches and day-care services for children below the age of 6 years have also been added to Saheli Samanvay Kendras. 329 supervisors and 10,245 Anganwadi workers have also been given digital training on Early Childhood Care Education through the nutrition tracker app.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: Child rights body pushes for in-person classes for all

Delhi CM launches ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme

Delhi HC judgment on challenge to top cop Rakesh Asthana’s appointment today

Fire at paper factory in east Delhi, none injured
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP