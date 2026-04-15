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Delhi launches 'safe school campaign' to boost fire safety awareness

Delhi launches 'safe school campaign' to boost fire safety awareness

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 02:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Home Minister Ashish launched a city-wide fire safety awareness drive on Wednesday, including the "Safe School Campaign", aimed at strengthening safety mechanisms in schools and hospitals across the national capital.

Delhi launches 'safe school campaign' to boost fire safety awareness

The campaign, organised by the Education Department and the Delhi Fire Service as part of Fire Service Week, being observed from April 14 to 20, seeks to enhance public participation in promoting fire prevention and preparedness, according to a statement.

Addressing the programme virtually, Sood noted that ensuring safety is a collective responsibility and called upon citizens to actively contribute towards building a safer environment.

Under the campaign, compliance with fire safety norms in both government and private schools will be reinforced, officials said.

Highlighting the significance of Fire Service Week, the minister paid tribute to 66 firefighters who lost their lives in a major fire incident aboard a ship in Mumbai in 1944. He said the observance serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and preparedness.

He also called on school authorities to ensure proper training of staff in handling fire safety equipment.

Appealing to parents, teachers and students to remain vigilant, the minister said awareness and preparedness are key to preventing fire-related incidents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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