New Delhi, A lawyers' body on Tuesday announced that its strike against alleged high-handedness of the Delhi Police would continue indefinitely till its demands are met. Delhi lawyers strike against 'police atrocity' to continue indefinitely: Bar body

"In continuation of the circular/resolution dated October 26, a meeting was held today through video conferencing to deliberate upon the Shahdara incident and the demands raised by the legal fraternity," a circular from the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations read.

In a counter development, Delhi Police registered an FIR against a lawyer, his father and a few others for allegedly assaulting a tehsildar inside the SDM office in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police sources said.

The FIR was registered on October 25 at Laxmi Nagar Police Station on the complaint of Patparganj tehsildar Manoj Kumar Singh, who alleged that some lawyers assaulted him on October 23.

The lawyers, in their turn, have demanded the immediate suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashishta, the Shahdara Police Station SHO and other police personnel of the same station.

The committee in the circular requested office bearers of the committee to assemble outside their district courts to inform people about the "police atrocities" at 11 AM Wednesday.

"Further, the committee calls upon the learned advocates to assemble at Patiala House Courts on Thursday, 29 October 2026, at 12 PM, for a peaceful protest march against police atrocities towards Police Headquarters, Delhi, to press for the fulfilment of above demands," it said.

The collective urged all bar members to maintain complete unity, discipline and solidarity in their endeavour to safeguard the dignity, safety and professional independence of the legal fraternity.

"All advocates and public at large are urged to participate in large numbers and make this peaceful demonstration a strong and dignified expression of the collective resolve of the bar," the circular said.

According to a complaint submitted with the police, the accused lawyer entered room number 17 of the SDM office and confronted Manoj Kumar Singh over the cancellation of a client's SMC application.

The row erupted after the tehsildar allegedly refused to issue a certificate regarding the age difference between two brothers, police said.

Manoj Kumar Singh alleged that he was abused and assaulted in his office and that the accused also recorded a video of the incident.

A civil defence volunteer, Raj Kumar, who tried to intervene, was also allegedly pushed, according to the complaint.

The tehsildar told police that he could not file a complaint on the day of the incident as he was frightened.

He submitted a written complaint on October 24, following which the FIR was registered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.