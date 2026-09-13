Delhi LG approves healthcare scheme for construction workers

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a health scheme for construction workers, under which eligible candidates and their dependent family members will receive cashless healthcare coverage, officials said on Saturday.

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The Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme will benefit more than 270,000 registered building and construction workers and their families, officials said. Under the scheme, each beneficiary will be eligible for treatment worth up to ₹2 lakh annually, subject to an overall family limit of ₹10 lakh a year.

Registered workers and their spouses will receive annual health check-ups, while beneficiaries will have access to cashless OPD consultations, diagnostics, medicines and inpatient treatment at empanelled hospitals at CGHS rates. The scheme will also cover emergency treatment, occupational diseases, chronic illnesses, specialised care, maternal healthcare and rehabilitation.

“In addition to cashless treatment, the scheme will provide annual health check-ups and support through mobile medical units, ensuring that workers can access healthcare services,” an official from the LG office said.

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{{^usCountry}} The scheme will be implemented through a project implementing agency selected through the quality and cost-based selection method. Mobile medical units will facilitate transport from work sites to hospitals, while a digital system will manage beneficiary records, treatment histories and claims. Claims will undergo third-party verification before payments are released, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme will be implemented through a project implementing agency selected through the quality and cost-based selection method. Mobile medical units will facilitate transport from work sites to hospitals, while a digital system will manage beneficiary records, treatment histories and claims. Claims will undergo third-party verification before payments are released, officials added. {{/usCountry}}