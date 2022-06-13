Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal to track Asola forest revamp project

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday inspected the Asola Bhatti mines forest area and directed officials to submit a masterplan in 30 days to revamp the ecological zone into a tourist destination.

This was the second inspection of the green zone by LG since his appointment to Raj Niwas.

Development of eco-tourism at the site includes provisions of creating butterfly trails, wildlife trails, cycle tracks, walking tracks, bird-watching spots and ropeways amongst others, officials aware of the development said.

They added that the LG and the CM will jointly monitor the progress of the project.

The joint inspection came in the backdrop of allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Delhi’s new LG was overstepping his authority after Saxena held a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials and inspected a couple of facilities managed by the state water utility.

Last Monday, nine AAP MLAs met Saxena in his office. On Tuesday, the MLAs alleged that the LG dismissed their appeal to not interfere in matters related to departments that do not come under his purview even as officials in the LG’s office rejected their allegations saying that Saxena was only working as a facilitator in breaking departmental silos to ensure seamless coordination for better governance.

According to an official in the LG’s office, Saxena directed the officers concerned to prepare within 30 days a master plan for developing the large abundant pits in the area into reservoirs for collecting rain, flood and storm water, to recharge groundwater.

The 4,700-acre wildlife sanctuary on Delhi’s border with Haryana is home to a wide range of animals such as nilgai, spotted deer, black buck, porcupine, monkey, jackal, several species of birds and butterflies, among others.

According to a forest department official there could be around 250 species of trees, 200 species of birds, 10 species of mammals, 10 species of reptiles, eight species of amphibians and 90 species of butterflies.

“The LG, CM and deputy CM were in unison on the desirability of developing the 14 pits (4 large and 10 small), with a holding capacity of more than 800 million gallons of water, into reservoirs that would help recharge the city’s ground water. Accordingly, it was decided to put in place, a master plan for rejuvenation and redevelopment of Asola- Bhatti mines area,” the LG’s office said in a statement.