Delhi LG, CM order structural audits of all PG buildings

NewDelhi: Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday directed authorities to conduct structural audits of buildings used as paying guest (PG) accommodation in major student hubs within a week, focusing on properties that have prima facie violated height and floor restrictions.

The directions came at a meeting chaired by the LG along with CM Rekha Gupta and urban development minister Ashish Sood (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The directions came at a meeting chaired by the LG along with chief minister Rekha Gupta and urban development minister Ashish Sood to review the government’s response to Sunday’s building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus.

Sandhu cautioned against indiscriminate sealing drives, saying such action could leave students homeless. Instead, he directed officials to inspect PG premises, particularly those where violations of building height and floor restrictions were suspected.

Gupta said the government was working on a new policy under which buildings used for public purposes, including PGs, nursing homes and schools, would have to undergo periodic structural audits and obtain safety certification.

The CM and urban development minister stressed that building safety was the government’s immediate priority.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also decided to examine alternatives to privately run PGs amid a shortage of student accommodation in the capital. Sood will head a committee of senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines and explore using vacant or underutilised buildings of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as well as DDA housing stock, for student accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also decided to examine alternatives to privately run PGs amid a shortage of student accommodation in the capital. Sood will head a committee of senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines and explore using vacant or underutilised buildings of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as well as DDA housing stock, for student accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee will also examine ways in which universities, the MCD and DDA can augment hostel facilities over the medium and long term.

The directions came as the Delhi government stepped up action following the Satya Niketan collapse. Five senior MCD officials from the South Zone, including the deputy commissioner, superintending engineer, executive engineer (building), assistant engineer (building) and junior engineer (building), were suspended on Gupta’s directions.

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The chief minister visited the collapse site for the second consecutive day on Monday and ordered a magisterial inquiry. She said the initial assessment indicated that the pillars of the old building had weakened and collapsed after water accumulated in its basement.

The MCD was directed to take stringent action against ongoing illegal construction and put in place mechanisms to prevent such activity. She also held a meeting with MLAs and MPs and urged them to monitor unauthorised construction in their areas and inform the concerned agency.

Meanwhile, a committee comprising district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and MCD deputy commissioners will proactively reach out to students living in PGs, hear their grievances and compile a comprehensive database of students.

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Officials said students affected by the Satya Niketan incident had been shifted to safer accommodation, including hostels of other colleges, while the government remained in touch with their families.

The meeting underscored the gap between demand and supply of student housing in Delhi and called for both immediate enforcement and a long-term expansion of hostel accommodation.