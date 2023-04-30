Delhi LG Saxena on AAP’s ‘ 15 crore’ allegation: ‘My house is open for all’

Denying allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spending ₹15 crore on the repair work at his official residence, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday said that the Raj Niwas “is open for everyone” to “examine the reality”.

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“Raj Niwas is open for everyone. Even on Sunday, hundreds of people had come there to attend a programme. They must have seen what rennovation has taken place there. Anyone can come and examine the reality,” LG Saxena told HT during inspection of the Yamuna.

This comes amid a brewing controversy over the recent allegations of nearly ₹45 crore of renovation works at the official residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been targeted by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for carrying out the rebuilding in alleged violation of the rules. In its defence, the AAP has said that the renovation work, which it claimed cost ₹30 crore, was necessitated at the Civil Lines house owing to its dilapidated condition.

On April 27, the LG directed the chief secretary to secure all relevant records, examine the records, and submit a report within 15 days on the renovation expenditure.

The April 27 letter by the LG office to the chief secretary stated, “This has reference to various media reports, published in both electronic and print media, on alleged gross irregularities committed while carrying out the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by PWD. LG, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the LG. ” HT has seen a copy of the letter.

