Delhi LG launches drive to stave off TB among sanitation workers

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated projects by Delhi urban local bodies, including a new primary school, science labs and an anti -TB programme for 50,000 sanitation workers.

He inaugurated 41 science labs in 21 schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council, saying that 6,700 students will benefit from them.

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar called for distribution of tabs to every student to make them digitally empowered. He suggested that after school hours, the infrastructure of NDMC schools could be used as skill development centres for girls and women.

“The computer labs of NDMC schools may be made accessible to nearby poor students,” Kumar said. “For development of sports activities in schools, NDMC should collaborate with the Sports Authority of India because NDMC has the best sports infrastructure in its schools.”

Later in the day, Saxena inaugurated a new primary school of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Indira Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that 21 classrooms and one hall have been constructed in the school, which will be operated in double shifts for boys and girls.

Saxena also launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and dedicated outpatient services for sanitation workers. “Dedicated OPD desks have been set up at all 10 hospitals of the MCD that will benefit over 50,000 sanitation workers and their families,” he said. “Swachhata sainiks, despite being at the lowest level of hierarchy, are the most important pillars of the system by keeping Delhi healthy and clean.”