Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG launches drive to stave off TB among sanitation workers

Delhi LG launches drive to stave off TB among sanitation workers

delhi news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 10:33 PM IST

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated projects by Delhi urban local bodies, including a new primary school, science labs and an anti -TB programme for 50,000 sanitation workers

Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI/ PIB)
Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI/ PIB)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated projects by Delhi urban local bodies, including a new primary school, science labs and an anti -TB programme for 50,000 sanitation workers.

He inaugurated 41 science labs in 21 schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council, saying that 6,700 students will benefit from them.

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar called for distribution of tabs to every student to make them digitally empowered. He suggested that after school hours, the infrastructure of NDMC schools could be used as skill development centres for girls and women.

“The computer labs of NDMC schools may be made accessible to nearby poor students,” Kumar said. “For development of sports activities in schools, NDMC should collaborate with the Sports Authority of India because NDMC has the best sports infrastructure in its schools.”

Later in the day, Saxena inaugurated a new primary school of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Indira Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that 21 classrooms and one hall have been constructed in the school, which will be operated in double shifts for boys and girls.

Saxena also launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and dedicated outpatient services for sanitation workers. “Dedicated OPD desks have been set up at all 10 hospitals of the MCD that will benefit over 50,000 sanitation workers and their families,” he said. “Swachhata sainiks, despite being at the lowest level of hierarchy, are the most important pillars of the system by keeping Delhi healthy and clean.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out